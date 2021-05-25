Catholic World News

Seminaries, ecclesiastical courts, and synods: Pope opens Italian bishops’ meeting

May 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Proclaiming the Gospel in a time of rebirth – setting out on a synodal journey” is the theme of the Italian Episcopal Conference’s 74th general assembly.

