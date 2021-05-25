Catholic World News

Colombian bishops renew call for political dialogue

May 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: On May 23, Pope Francis also appealed for dialogue in Colombia. The South American nation’s government is under pressure to rein in police violence against protestors, the Wall Street Journal reported.

