Syrian bishop denies that churches are excessively submissive to Assad regime

May 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We want to do everything possible so that the Christian communities can continue their presence and their witness in the context of the Middle East, marked in these times also by the factor of Islamist extremism,” said Chaldean Catholic Bishop Antoine Audo, SJ of Aleppo. “This is our priority, and starting from this priority the practical choices we make must be considered and evaluated.”

