Covid has killed 168 priests, 143 nuns in India

May 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “An important fact is the fact that many priests who died of Covid-19 were aged around 40, so they were in their prime,” said Father Suresh Mathew, OFM Cap. “These deaths are the highest form of Christian charity: they died while serving others.”

