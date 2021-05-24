Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell worried by Vatican financial scandal

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell said that Vatican prosecutors’ handling of financial corruption is “a matter of concern,” and expressed uncertainty that the truth about a questionable London real-estate deal would ever be known, in a discussion with AP. The cardinal observed that a British judge “used the word ‘appalling’ about the level of competence” shown by the Vatican’s prosecutors in the case.



Cardinal Pell, who sought to root out financial mismanagement during his tenure heading the Secretariat for the Economy, refers openly to “enemies” of his work, the AP profile notes; and AP describes Cardinal Angelo Becciu as “his nemesis.”



After his conviction on abuse charges was overturned by Australia’s top court, Cardinal Pell returned to Rome, planning to close down his apartment there. But the Covid lockdown made it impossible for him to travel, and he remains a close observer of Vatican affairs.

