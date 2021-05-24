Catholic World News

Pope visits dicastery for Communications

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited the offices of the dicastery for Communications on May 24, speaking to staff members of Vatican Radio and L’Osservatore Romano. The dicastery’s offices are located in the Palazzo Pio, in the Vatican Gardens. This year L’Osservatore Romano is celebrating its 160 anniversary, and Vatican Radio its 90th.

