Pentecost in Jerusalem: Patriarch prays for peace in Holy Land as cease-fire takes effect

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called on the universal Church to join in prayer for peace in the Holy Land. The Israel–Palestine crisis began on May 6; a cease-fire took effect on May 21.

