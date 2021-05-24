Catholic World News

7 beatification causes advance

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis approved a decree on the martyrdom of Sister Agustina Rivas López, paving the way for her beatification; she was slain by Maoist rebels in Peru in 1990. The Pontiff also approved decrees on the heroic virtue of three priests, a religious sister, a member of a secular institute, and a Hungarian layman; they may now be honored as venerable.

