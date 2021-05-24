Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Let us pray for the Catholics in China, ‘whom I hold deep in my heart’

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Since 2008, at the behest of Benedict XVI, the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China has been celebrated on 24 May,” AsiaNews notes. The Shrine of Our Lady of Sheshan “remains closed for the entire month of May, although amusement parks and hotels in the surrounding areas are open at full capacity.”

