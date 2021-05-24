Catholic World News

The Holy Spirit ‘makes us new beings’ and ‘unites differences,’ Pope tells pilgrims

May 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Today let us ask the Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, to intercede so that the Holy Spirit descends in abundance, fills the hearts of the faithful and kindles the fire of his love in everyone,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his Regina Caeli address on Pentecost Sunday.

