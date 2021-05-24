Catholic World News

‘Keep listening to the cry of the earth and of the poor,’ Pope urges

May 24, 2021

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: May 24 marks the conclusion of a year of reflection on Laudato si’, the Pope’s second encyclical.

