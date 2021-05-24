Catholic World News

Papal appeal for dialogue in Colombia

May 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The South American nation’s government is under pressure to rein in police violence against protestors, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!