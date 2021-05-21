Catholic World News

Pontiff welcomes new ambassadors, calls for ‘culture of care’

May 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called for a worldwide “culture of care,” as he greeted a group of new ambassadors to the Holy See. The Pope said that such a culture could be built in the wake of the Covid epidemic, encouraging respect for human dignity, relief for economic debt burdens, and repayment of the “ecological debt that we owe to nature itself.” The new ambassadors were from Algeria, Bangladesh, Barbados, Finland, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, and Zimbabwe.

