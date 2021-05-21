Catholic World News

Nigeria: one priest killed, another kidnapped

May 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: One priest was killed and another kidnapped in an armed attack on the parish in Malunfashi, in northern Nigeria, on May 20. Several other people were wounded in the assault. Father Alphonsus Bello was found dead Father Joe Keke is missing and believed to be held by the armed gang.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!