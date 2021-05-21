Catholic World News

Egypt pledges help to rebuild Gaza

May 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Egypt’s President Abdel al Sisi has pledged $500 million to help rebuild the Gaza Strip, devastated by Israeli air raids. The promise drew a quick statement of thanks from the leadership of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Egypt.

