Catholic World News

Papal tribute to La Civiltà Cattolica

May 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Row! Row with passion and determination in the barque of Peter as good Jesuits,” Pope Francis said as the influential Jesuit journal relaunched its Spanish edition. “Row with your pen, dialoguing with everyone, pointing toward the open sea where God is to be encountered.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!