Glasgow parishes subjected to anti-Catholic vandalism after soccer game

May 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of Scotland’s government, condemned the soccer fans’ anti-Catholicism, which she described as “vile.”

