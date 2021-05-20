Catholic World News

In Vermont, immigration issues force major clergy, parish realignments

May 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The immigration complication was completely unexpected,” Bishop Christopher Coyne of Burlington said after three Philippine priests and a Nigerian priests had to return to their native lands. “The first stage of the green card process which used to take three to four months to complete now takes 17-18 months or longer.”

