Catholic World News

New Jersey priest admits to stealing $516K from parish

May 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Checchio of Metuchen released a letter following Father Doug Haefner’s guilty plea.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

