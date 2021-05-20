Catholic World News
New Jersey priest admits to stealing $516K from parish
May 20, 2021
» Continue to this story on NJ Advance Media
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Checchio of Metuchen released a letter following Father Doug Haefner’s guilty plea.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
