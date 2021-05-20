Catholic World News

Members of Congress call for boycott of 2022 Olympics in Beijing

May 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In granting Beijing host status for the Olympic Games, we are crowning a barbarous regime with laurels while we should be condemning their abuse and genocide,” said Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

