Syrian patriarchs see “unsustainable geopolitical pressures” on nation

May 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The people of Syria—and of the Middle East generally—are being crushed by “unsustainable geopolitical pressures,” the Catholic patriarchs of the region warned in a statement released on May 19. The called attention to the “appalling economic conditions” in Syria particularly, after years of warfare, and the continuing conflicts that threaten to drive out the most ambitious young people of the region.

