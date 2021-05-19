Catholic World News

Moral questions arise about revision of ‘brain-death’ standards

May 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A coalition of over 100 health-care professionals and ethicists have published a statement in the Journal of Medicine and Philosophy, questioning a proposed revision of federal standards defining “brain death.” The statement argues that the proposed standards would loosen protection for comatose patients, and place undue pressure on people who do not accept “brain death” as real death.

