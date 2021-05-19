Catholic World News

Jews in US are far less religious than Christians and Americans overall

May 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “12% of US Jewish adults say they attend religious services weekly or more often, compared with 27% of the general public and 38% of US Christians,” according to the Pew Research Center. “About a quarter of Jews (26%) say they believe in God as described in the Bible, compared with more than half of US adults overall (56%) and eight in ten Christians.”

