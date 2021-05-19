Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Muslim mob attacks Pakistani Christian village; houses looted, men and women beaten and injured

May 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The village is located in Punjab (map), Pakistan’s most populous province. Nearly 97% of its people are Muslims, and nearly 3% are Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

