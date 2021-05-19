Catholic World News

Caritas launches appeal to ensure health care in Gaza

May 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies. “The bombings are extremely heavy,” said Sister Bridget Tighe, secretary general of Caritas Jerusalem. “The people of Gaza have lived through many wars over many years, but everyone agrees that this time it is completely different. They are trapped in this densely populated strip of land at the mercy of intense air bombardment with nowhere to flee for safety.”

