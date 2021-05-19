Catholic World News

‘Ruin and death’: Vatican Secretary of State appeals for Israeli-Palestinian cease-fire

May 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We must take any action that can, first of all, help lead to a cease-fire, to put an end to this longstanding conflict, to reach a resolution according to the two-state solution,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said of the Israel–Palestine crisis, which began on May 6.

