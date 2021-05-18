Catholic World News

Vatican issues guide for diocesan celebrations of World Youth Day

May 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life has issued a set of guidelines for the celebration of World Youth Day at the diocesan level. The Vatican document, released May 18, suggests that local celebrations should be held on the feast of Christ the King, and on that day the dioceses should be “placing young people at the center of pastoral attention.” The celebration, it says, should be a “favorable opportunity to be creative in planning and implementing initiatives.”

