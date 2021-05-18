Catholic World News

Former Steubenville vicar general sentenced for embezzling $289,000

May 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on Weirton Daily Times

CWN Editor's Note: “(By) making restitution today, I hope that God will forgive me,” said Msgr. Kurt Kemo. Bishop Jeffrey Montforton reacted to the convictions of Kemo and the former diocesan comptroller.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!