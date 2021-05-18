Catholic World News

Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endures death row misery in Pakistan

May 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Arrested in 2013, Shafqat Emmanuel and his wife Shagufta Kausar were convicted of sending text messages offensive to Muhammad, the founder of Islam.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

