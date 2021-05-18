Iran’s foreign minister hails Pope’s stances on Palestine, sanctions

Catholic World News

May 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On May 17, Pope Francis received Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister since 2013.

