Gaza parish priest describes a ‘very bad’ situation, endless violence and open conflict

May 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli said that “the structure of the church is holding; the school has suffered collateral damage related to the bombings, as has the convent of the Sisters of the Rosary, but all the nuns are doing well.”

