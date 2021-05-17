Catholic World News

Historic Catholic church in Louisville vandalized

May 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The language that was used — it was inscribed in one of our doors — disturbed, myself, personally, as the manager of the parish under the leadership of our pastor . . . and he’s concerned about my safety,” said Bob Frazier, the administrator, business and rental manager for Christ the King Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

