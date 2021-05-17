Catholic World News

‘All of us are responsible for the communications we make’: Pope recalls World Communications Day

May 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: :All of us are responsible for the communications we make, for the information we share, for the control that we can exert over fake news by exposing it,” Pope Francis said on World Communications Day (papal message). “All of us are to be witnesses of the truth: to go, to see and to share.”

