Catholic World News

Keep the faith, keep unity, keep the truth: papal Mass for Myanmar Catholics

May 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “The Lord always hears the cry of his people and dries their tears,” the Pope tweeted, referring to the plight of Myanmar’s people following the February coup d’état. “Dear brothers and sisters of Myanmar, do not stop looking up to heaven. Keep the faith!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!