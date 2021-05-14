Catholic World News

China shuts down Catholic radio network’s social-media account

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government has shut down the WeChat account of Radio Veritas Asia, saying that the Catholic broadcaster had violated government regulations. Radio Veritas had reported difficulties during Holy Week and Easter, when the government blocked the release of religious videos, saying that they were “sensitive” material.

