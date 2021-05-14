Catholic World News

Australian diocese backs off support for gender ideology in schools

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Lay Catholics in the Diocese of Parramatta, Australia, have persuaded Bishop Vincent Long Van Nguyen to ease his opposition to a bill that would bar the teaching of gender ideology in public schools. The diocese had initially opposed the legislation, saying that the schools should focus on “promoting and respecting the human dignity of all.”

