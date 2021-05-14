Catholic World News

Former US ambassador says Vatican should push China on religious freedom

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sam Brownback, who was US ambassador for religious freedom during the Trump administration, has argued that the Vatican should press China harder in demands for religious freedom, noting a new State Department report that lists China as a “country of political concern” regarding religious liberty. Brownback said that the US urged the Vatican not to renew a secret agreement with Beijing on the appointment of bishops, because “this is not a regime we should be negotiating with.”

