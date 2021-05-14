Catholic World News

Vatican conference features liberal speakers on ‘restart’

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The heads of the World Bank, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the US Treasury Department took part in a Vatican conference May 14 on “Dreaming of a Better Restart.” Population-control advocate Jeffrey Sachs also spoke at the meeting. It was sponsored by the Pontifical Academies of Science, whose chancellor, Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, has frequently invited Sachs to speak, and has himself said that China is the country that best exemplifies Catholic social teaching.

