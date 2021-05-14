Catholic World News

Following alleged coup plot, Nigerian bishops urge federal government to shun propaganda against religious leaders

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “While we reject any call for the destabilization of Nigeria or military takeover, we nonetheless say to the federal government of Nigeria, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, there is no need to focus your energy, time and resources in any form of propaganda against religious leaders who disagree with your performance,” the bishops said in a statement.

