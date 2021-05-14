Catholic World News

Diocese of Pittsburgh churches open to full seating capacity May 31; masks still required

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Zubik “encourages pastors to consider maintaining an area of pews marked for socially distanced seating to accommodate parishioners who may feel more comfortable attending Mass in that way.”

