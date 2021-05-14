Catholic World News

Catholic climate activists take stock of Laudato Si’ Year

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The special year devoted to reflection on Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical Laudato si’ comes to a close on May 25.

