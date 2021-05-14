Catholic World News

State Dept. releases annual religious freedom report

May 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on US Department of State

CWN Editor's Note: “The report is impressive and thorough,” writes a staff member of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty. “Secretary Anthony Blinken gave a stirring defense of the importance of protecting religious freedom for all.”

