Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic World News

State Dept. releases annual religious freedom report

May 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The report is impressive and thorough,” writes a staff member of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty. “Secretary Anthony Blinken gave a stirring defense of the importance of protecting religious freedom for all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

