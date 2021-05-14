Catholic World News

German foreign minister talks to Pope about child sex abuse

May 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Presse-Agentur

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass also discussed “the latest flare-up in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the coronavirus pandemic, the future of the European Union and Germany’s Latin America policy,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!