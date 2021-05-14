Catholic World News

Months after Argentina legalizes abortion, nation’s president meets with Pontiff

May 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “In a break with usual practice, the Vatican communique about Fernandez’s visit omitted any reference to issues discussed between the president and Pope,” the Associated Press reported. “The brief statement provided only a rundown of topics Fernandez discussed with the Vatican secretary of state and foreign minister.”

