Polish bishop ousted after Vos Estis investigation

May 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Jan Tyrawa of Bydgoszcz, which was requested after a Vos Estis investigation found the Polish prelate negligent in handling sex-abuse complaints.

