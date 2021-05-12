Catholic World News

‘Stop your tax dollars from paying for abortion’: USCCB issues action alert

May 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “A serious effort is underway in Congress to force all taxpayers to pay for elective abortions,” notes the alert. “The Hyde Amendment and other similar laws have long protected taxpayers from funding elective abortions. Now, powerful members of Congress want to get rid of these laws, which have been supported by both Democrats and Republicans for 45 years.”

