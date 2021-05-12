Catholic World News

Florida governor signs expanded school choice legislation

May 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The legislation, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed at a Catholic school, “allows a family of four earning less than $100,000 to receive full funding for K-12 education costs at a school of their choice,” according to the report.

