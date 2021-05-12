Catholic World News

Catholic victims of 1971 Northern Ireland massacre ‘entirely innocent’

May 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is a sad indictment on our society and state that these families have had to listen to misinformation and untruth propagated about their loved ones for almost 50 years,” Bishop Noel Treanor of Down and Connor said following a coroner’s report on the Ballymurphy massacre.

