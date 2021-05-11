Catholic World News

New Vatican working group aims to excommunicate mafia members

May 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The members of the working group, established by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, are Vittorio V. Alberti, Rosy Bindi, Father Luigi Ciotti, Father Marcello Cozzi, Raffaele Grimaldi, Archbishop Michele Pennisi, Giuseppe Pignatone, and Ioan Alexandru Pop.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

