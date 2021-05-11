New Vatican working group aims to excommunicate mafia members
May 11, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The members of the working group, established by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, are Vittorio V. Alberti, Rosy Bindi, Father Luigi Ciotti, Father Marcello Cozzi, Raffaele Grimaldi, Archbishop Michele Pennisi, Giuseppe Pignatone, and Ioan Alexandru Pop.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: altoidnews7416 -
May. 11, 2021 9:10 AM ET USA
This is illogical. You can be excommunicated for being in the mafia, but you can receive Communion without penalty if you're a pro-abortion politician. It seems to me to be more confusion in the Church.