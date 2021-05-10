Catholic World News

Chinese bishop creates tensions with unapproved ordinations

May 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Guo Jincai will highlight the fragility of the Vatican-Beijing accord this week, by ordaining priests for two dioceses that, in the eyes of the Vatican, are not within his jurisdiction. Bishop Guo, whose excommunication was lifted by Pope Francis in 2008, is recognized by the government as head of the Zhangjikou diocese. But the Vatican recognizes him only as Bishop of Chengde, and sees the “Zhangjikou diocese” as actually the territory of two other existing dioceses. Neither of the bishops of those dioceses (one of whom is an ‘underground’ bishop, currently under police detention) has approved this week’s ordinations.

